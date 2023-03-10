Sports

Sophie Ecclestone claims four-fer versus RCB in Women's Premier League

England cricketer Sophie Ecclestone picked four wickets for just 13 runs (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

England cricketer Sophie Ecclestone picked four wickets for just 13 runs versus Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number eight of the Women's Premier League on Friday. Batting first, RCB Women posted 138/10 in 20 overs. Ellyse Perry smashed a sublime 52. For the Warriorz, Ecclestone stood tall as Deepti Sharma claimed three wickets as well. Here's more.

Ecclestone shines for the Warriorz

Ecclestone claimed the key wickets of Sophie Devine (36), Shreyanka Patil (15), Renuka Singh (3), and Salana Pawar (0). This was her maiden four-wicket haul in WPL 2023. Before this match, she had claimed three scalps from two matches. In the WPL 2023 season, Ecclestone now has 7 wickets and is the second-highest wicket-taker behind Mumbai Indians' Saika Ishaque (9).

How did RCB's innings pan out?

Smriti Mandhana departed for just four runs with the score reading 29/1. Thereafter, Devine and Perry added a 40-plus stand before Ecclestone dismissed the former. The Warriorz hit back with regular wickets, reducing RCB to 130/7. Deepti was the chief architect for Warriorz, getting the key scalp of Perry in the 17th over. This was the turning point as RCB failed to find substance.