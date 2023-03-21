Sports

WPL 2023, UPW vs DC: Meg Lanning elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 21, 2023, 07:02 pm 2 min read

The is the final match of the league stage

UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in match number 20 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. While both teams have sealed the playoff berth, the Capitals would eye the top spot. Notably, this is the final match of the league stage. Meanwhile, DCW skipper Meg Lanning has won the toss and elected to field first.

Here are the two teams

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Shweta Sehrawat, Alyssa Healy (captain and wicket-keeper), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail. Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai), which has batting-friendly wickets, will host the contest (7:30 PM IST). Notably, UPW beat Gujarat Giants in the last encounter at this venue. As Viacom 18 owns WPL's broadcasting rights, fans in India can catch the live telecast of the matches on Sports 18, Sports Khel, Colors Cinema, Colors Tamil, and Colors Kannada Cinema. JioCinema will provide the live streaming.

Will DCW displace table-toppers MIW?

Before the MIW-RCBW game, both MIW and DCW, having reached the WPL playoffs, were tied on points. However, DCW topped the table with a better NRR. With a sixth win, MIW have reclaimed their top spot. Meanwhile, DCW can still displace MIW tonight by beating UP Warriorz, who also sealed a playoff berth. The team finishing first will directly reach the final.