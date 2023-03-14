Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur slams her third fifty in Women's Premier League

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 14, 2023

Harmanpreet smashed 51 off 30 balls (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians racked up 162/8 against Gujarat Giants in the 12th match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Yastika Bhatia and Nat Sciver-Brunt set the tone for MIW's innings before Harmanpreet Kaur took over. The MIW skipper stood tall to slam her third fifty of the tournament. Harmanpreet added a flurry of boundaries in the death overs.

Another scintillating knock from Harmanpreet

Once again, Harmanpreet led MIW from the front. She started watchfully but unleashed her carnage in the final few overs. Harmanpreet smashed 51 off 30 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and 2 sixes. It was her third half-century of the WPL. Harmanpreet slammed a blistering 65 in the tournament opener against GG. She also whacked 53* against UP Warriorz.

T20I stats of Harmanpreet

With 3,058 runs in 151 games at 28.05, Harmanpreet is India's highest run-getter in Women's T20Is. The tally includes 10 fifties and a ton as well. Meanwhile, the all-rounder, who bowls right-arm off-spin, also owns 32 wickets in the format. The most capped player in the format, Harmanpreet boasts a sensational economy rate of 6.27 with the ball.