WPL 2023 auction: Decoding the squad of Mumbai Indians

Written by V Shashank Feb 14, 2023, 04:19 pm 2 min read

Harmanpreet Kaur captains the Indian women's cricket team (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Mumbai Indians (MI) had a highly successful affair at the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction. MI spent their entire purse (Rs. 12 crore) to get 17 players on board. They have the right mix of youth and experience. Harmanpreet Kaur, who leads the Indian Women's team, is expected to lead the Mumbai-based side. Here, we decode MI's squad for WPL.

A look at MI's complete squad

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht.

Key players from the auction

England all-rounder Natalie-Sciver Brunt was bought by MI for Rs. 3.2 crore. She emerged as the joint-costliest overseas player at the auction alongside Ashleigh Gardner. MI roped in Kaur for Rs. 1.8 crore. Indian all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was picked for Rs. 1.9 crore while New Zealand's Amelia Kerr fetched Rs. 1.00 crore. Besides, MI brought in wicket-keeper batter Yastika Bhatia for Rs. 1.5 crore.

MI have a balanced squad

Kaur is a prolific run-getter in the format. She has smacked 2,956 runs, including one hundred and nine fifties. Sciver-Brunt can tackle both pace and spin with ease. 22-year-old Amelia Kerr bolsters their spin department. Vastrakar is a great hitter down the order. Not to forget, the medium pacer is a bankable option in the middle overs.

Kaur likely to captain Mumbai Indians

In all likelihood, Kaur will be handed the captaincy reins at MI. She has the third-most wins as captain in WT20Is (52), ranking behind Meg Lanning (70) and Charlotte Edwards (68). Besides, Kaur led Supernovas to three titles in the Women's T20 Challenge (2018, 2019, and 2022). Interestingly, MI have the services of both Indian men's and women's captains, Rohit Sharma and Kaur, respectively.

Here are the five franchises

The Adani Group attained the Ahmedabad-based franchise for Rs. 1,289 crore. The Mumbai-based side was bagged by Mumbai Indians owners for Rs. 912.99 crore. Owners of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought the Bengaluru-based side for Rs. 901 crore. Delhi Capitals (DC) owners bagged the Delhi-based team for Rs. 810 crore. Capri Global acquired the Lucknow-based side for Rs. 757 crore.

WPL to commence on March 4

The opener of the inaugural WPL will be played on March 4. The competition will conclude on March 26. A total of 22 games will be played across two venues in Mumbai - DY Patil Stadium and Cricket Club of India (CCI).