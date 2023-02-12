Sports

Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra's Chetan Sakariya and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja claim four-fers

Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra's Chetan Sakariya and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja claim four-fers

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 12, 2023, 02:20 pm 2 min read

Sakariya claimed seven wickets in the game (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Saurashtra bowlers Chetan Sakariya and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja claimed four-wicket hauls in the ongoing Ranji Trophy semi-final clash against Karnataka. The duo bowled splendidly well in Karnataka's second innings as the Mayank Agarwal-led side was folded for 234. Saurashtra, who are eyeing their second Ranji title, need to chase down 115 to qualify for the summit clash. Here we look at the key stats.

Stellar spells from Sakariya, Jadeja

Sakariya, who claimed three wickets in Saurashtra's first innings, dismissed Ravikumar Samarth on the very first ball of Karnataka's second innings. The left-arm pacer took three more wickets and finished with 4/45 in 11 overs. Meanwhile, Jadeja was stellar in the middle overs as he claimed 4/79 in 23.2 overs. The left-arm spinner went wicketless in Karnataka's first innings.

How has the duo fared this season?

With 41 wickets in nine games at 26.80, Jadeja is Saurashtra's leading wicket-taker this season. He stands sixth on the overall list. The tally includes a five-wicket haul as well. Meanwhile, Sakariya has now raced to 21 wickets in eight matches this season at 27.42. Like Jadeja, the 24-year-old has also claimed a fifer in the ongoing competition.

A look at their overall stats

Sakariya made his FC debut in November 2018 against Gujarat. He has featured in 27 games, claiming 79 wickets at a 29-plus average. He owns five five-wicket hauls in the format. As far as Jadeja is concerned, he has raced to 297 wickets in 73 First-Class games at a 28-plus average. He has recorded 17 five-wicket hauls and five 10-wicket hauls in a match.

How has the game proceeded?

Saurashtra won the toss and opted to bowl at Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Skipper Mayank Agarwal (249) and Srinivas Sharath (66) shined as Karnataka compiled 407. In reply, Saurashtra suffered early setbacks, but Sheldon Jackson (160) and skipper Arpit Vasavada (202) powered them to 527. As Karnataka were folded for 234 in their second outing, Saurashtra were given a target of 115 runs.