Ranji Trophy, Vijay Shankar records third successive century: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 18, 2023, 04:59 pm 2 min read

Shankar ended up scoring 112 off 187 deliveries (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Vijay Shankar brought up his third successive century in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The Tamil Nadu batter accomplished the milestone in the ongoing clash against Assam. He ended up scoring 112 off 187 deliveries, a knock laced with seven boundaries and a six. Riding on his brilliance, TN posted a mammoth 540 while batting first in the contest. Here are his stats.

Another fine knock from Shankar

TN won the toss and opted to bat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Shankar arrived to bat at number six with the scorecard reading 236/4. He added to Assam's agony by adding 263 runs for the fifth wicket alongside Pradosh Paul. The latter also recorded a well-paced ton (153). As a result, TN posted a massive total.

Sensational run in the ongoing season

As mentioned, this was Shankar's third successive ton in the format. He touched three figures in TN's outings against Mumbai and Delhi as well. Overall, his scores in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season read 112, 107, 18, 103, 52, 26 and 2. Shankar has so far mustered 420 runs at 60. The 31-year-old had four wickets this season, before the start of the contest.

A look at his FC stats

Shankar, who made his First-Class debut back in December 2012, has played 53 games so far. He currently owns 2,706 runs at a healthy average of 43-plus. The tally includes eight tons and 17 fifties. With his right-arm medium-pace bowling, he has snared 38 wickets (before the start of the match). The tally includes two four-wicket hauls with his best figures reading 4/52.

How did the innings pan out?

TN were off to a dismal start as opener Sai Sudharsan (2) perished cheaply. However, N Jagadeesan (125) steadied the ship with a fine century. Baba Indrajith also contributed with a timely 77. Pradosh Paul was TN's other centurion in the innings as he made 153. For Assam, spinner Riyan Parag returned with a four-fer. Sidharth Sarmah dismissed three batters. TN hence posted 540.