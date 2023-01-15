Sports

Rohit Sharma surpasses AB de Villiers' runs tally in ODIs

Rohit Sharma surpasses AB de Villiers' runs tally in ODIs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 15, 2023, 03:30 pm 2 min read

Rohit slammed 42 off 49 balls (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma played a handy knock versus Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the series. The 35-year-old smashed 42 off 49 balls, in a knock studded with two boundaries and three maximums. During his knock, Rohit displaced South African legend AB de Villiers as the 17th-highest run-getter in ODIs. Here we look at his stats.

A handy knock from Rohit

India were off to a flier after opting to bat first at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Rohit and Shubman Gill were positive from the outset as they added 95 runs for the opening wicket. The former looked set to record his second fifty of the series. However, he fell prey to pacer Chamika Karunaratne. Nevertheless, he accomplished several milestones in the contest.

Rohit goes past AB de Villiers

De Villiers, who played his last ODI in 2018, finished his career with 9,577 runs in 228 matches at 53.5 (50s: 53, 100s: 25). Rohit, who now owns 9,596, went past the Proteas talisman in his 238th appearance in the format. He owns 29 centuries and 47 fifties in ODIs. The tally also includes three double tons. Rohit has an average of 48.71.

Rohit displaces Aravinda de Silva

Another prominent name who got displaced by Rohit is Sri Lanka's batting legend, Aravinda de Silva. The Indian skipper went past him in terms of runs in IND vs SL ODIs. De Silva boasts 1,786 runs versus India in 58 ODIs. Rohit went past him in 49 appearances. He now owns 1,807 ODI runs vs SL at 46.33. Sachin Tendulkar (3,113) tops the list.

Two double-tons versus Sri Lanka

It must be noted that Rohit has smashed six ODI centuries versus Sri Lanka. Two of his three double tons have been recorded against the Lankan Lions only. His 264 vs SL in the 2014 Kolkata ODI remains the highest individual score in ODI cricket.