AUS vs SA, MCG Test: Cameron Green records maiden fifer

Dec 26, 2022

Green took five wickets for just 27 runs in 10.4 overs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green registered his maiden Test five-wicket haul on Day 1 of the Boxing Day game against South Africa. The right-arm seamer decimated SA's middle order before mowing down the tail. Green took five wickets for just 27 runs in 10.4 overs. Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Nathan Lyon were also among the wickets as SA perished on 189.

Career-best figures in Tests

Green registered his career-best innings figures in Test cricket at the MCG (5/27). He now has 23 wickets from 18 Tests at an average of 29.78 in the format. Interestingly, Green has picked 20 of these wickets at home. He has struck 14 times in the first innings of a Test. 2022 has been a breakout year for Green in terms of bowling.

SA bundled out for 189

Put to bat, South Africa were brought to crutches in the first session (58/4). Sarel Erwee departed soon. SA were then struck with double blows as both Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma were dismissed in the 23rd over. Khaya Zondo followed the duo eventually. Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen paved the foundation for a 189-run total. For Australia, Green shone with his maiden five-fer.

Second-most expensive player in IPL history

Green puts up a solid show days after scripting history at the IPL mini-auction. Mumbai Indians (MI) signed him for a staggering Rs. 17.5 crore, making him the second-most expensive player in IPL auction history. Minutes before his signing, Punjab Kings bagged England all-rounder Sam Curran for Rs. 18.5 crore. No other player has fetched over Rs. 17 crore at the auction.