Shreyas Iyer vs Suryakumar Yadav: Statistical comparison in ODIs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 09, 2023, 11:27 am 3 min read

Iyer averages over 48 in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India is looking to identify its best combination for the 2023 ODI World Cup. The biggest debate is regarding the number-four spot as two in-form batters Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav are competing for it. India will next host Sri Lanka in a three-ODI series, and it will be interesting to see who occupies the much-debated spot. Let's compare Shreyas and SKY's stats.

How the duo have fared in ODIs?

Shreyas, who made his ODI debut in December 2017, has been absolutely sensational in the 50-over format. He owns 1,537 runs in 39 games at 48.03, striking at 96 (50s: 14, 100s: 2). On the other hand, Suryakumar has played just 16 ODIs since his debut in July 2021. The dasher boasts 384 runs at 32 (SR: 100.52). The tally includes two fifties.

SKY has been away from ODIs

It must be noted that Suryakumar had been away from the ODI format to manage his workload. He was largely occupied in T20I assignments due to last year's ICC T20 World Cup. On the other hand, Shreyas wasn't a regular face in India's T20I line-up. The right-handed batter got his opportunities in the 50-over format and he made the most of it.

Who has been more consistent in List-A cricket?

A number-four batter is seen as a floater in ODIs as he is required to score quick runs when the top order clicks. He is also required to anchor the innings when the team loses early wickets. SKY averages 35.97 in 118 List-A games (SR: 103.74). As far as Shreyas is concerned, he averages 46.07 in 121 List-A matches (SR: 95.66).

SKY has been a formidable force in T20Is

Though Shreyas' stats are better in the 50-over format, SKY's stocks in T20 cricket have rocketed in the year gone by. He boasts 1,578 runs in 45 T20Is at 46.41, striking at 180.34. The tally includes three centuries. These numbers reflect SKY's ability to play impactful knocks regularly. Hence, keeping him out of the initial ODI XI won't be easy.

Who is ahead in the pecking order?

As mentioned above, SKY hadn't been playing ODIs consistently. Last year, however, both he and Shreyas were named in India's squad for a three-match ODI series versus England. Owing to Virat Kohli's injury, both Shreyas and SKY featured in the opening ODI but neither of the two batted. When Kohli returned, Shreyas was dropped. This indicates SKY is ahead in the pecking order.

Can both Shreyas and SKY play in same line-up?

As Shikhar Dhawan seems to have fallen out of favor, there is an option of slotting KL Rahul back in the opening slot. This would vacate the number-five spot, allowing both Shreyas and SKY to feature in the same line-up. It must be noted that Rahul also needs to keep wickets to accommodate both dashers in the line-up.