Jan 02, 2023

Team India experienced a mixed run in 2022, having recorded some prominent wins alongside suffering some humiliating defeats. The side would certainly like to put up a better show in 2023 as events like the ICC World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup will take place this year. Here we look at five Indian players who can make their international debut in 2023.

Rahul Tripathi has been in the scheme of things

Though Rahul Tripathi earned his maiden Team India call-up last year, he is yet to get his debut cap. The right-handed batter has been prolific since the last few Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. The 31-year-old was exceptional in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 as well, scoring 524 runs in eight games. Hence, the management has many reasons to try Tripathi in the XI.

KS Bharat is the front-runner to replace Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is likely to stay away from action for a while, having recently met an unfortunate car accident. This makes the wicket-keeper's spot in India's Test team vacant. As KS Bharat has been Pant's back-up for a while, he could be tried in the four-match home Test series versus Australia next month. Bharat owns 4,533 runs in 84 FC matches at 37.46.

Sarfaraz Khan might get a chance in Tests

Sarfaraz Khan has been sensational in red-ball cricket and many high-profile names have batted for his inclusion in the Test team. The 25-year-old Mumbai batter has mustered 3,175 runs in 34 FC games at a sensational average of 77.43. The middle-order dasher, who's known to score quick runs, boasts a strike rate of 69.56. These numbers certainly make him an enticing option.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has risen to prominence

Mumbai's opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has piled up a truckload of runs in domestic cricket in the past few years. He averages 78.22 and 53.96 in First-Class and List-A cricket, respectively. The 21-year-old has also done well in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As India's current Test line-up doesn't have many left-handed batters, the selectors might be intrigued to give the southpaw a go.

Shivam Mavi can receive his maiden cap soon

Uttar Pradesh pacer Shivam Mavi has been called-up for the upcoming three-match home T20I series versus Sri Lanka. The right-arm pacer can generate good pace and his ability to nail yorkers in the death overs makes him an even greater asset. Mavi can also make handy contributions with the bat. Hence, the team management might slot him in the XI during the SL series.