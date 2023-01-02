Sports

2nd Test: New Zealand compile 309/6; Pakistan bounce back

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 02, 2023, 07:56 pm 3 min read

Pakistan too five wickets in the final session (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

New Zealand racked up 309/6 on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against Pakistan at the National Stadium, Karachi. The Kiwis, who were cruising at 234/1, lost as many as five wickets in the final session. Agha Salman and Naseem Shah did the damage for Pakistan, while New Zealand opener Devon Conway shone with a terrific century. Tom Blundell and Ish Sodhi returned unbeaten.

Fourth Test century for Conway

Conway slammed his fourth Test century in the second session. He finished with 122 off 191 balls. He also shared a 134-run stand with his opening partner Latham after the Kiwis elected to bat. Conway and Latham have become the second New Zealand pair to record two century partnerships for the opening wicket versus Pakistan. They joined Matthew Bell and Mark Richardson.

Conway goes past 1,100 Test runs

Conway, during his 92-run knock in the 1st Test, became the fastest NZ batter to complete 1,000 Test runs. He accomplished the milestone in just 19 innings, going past John Reid, who took 21 innings. Conway, who now owns over 1,100 Test runs at over 57.00, has four tons in the format. The southpaw smashed a magnificent double-ton on his Test debut last year.

Latham kick-starts 2023 in style

Latham brought up his 24th Test half-century in the first session. The southpaw tackled the Pakistan bowlers with precision and recorded his second fifty-plus score of the series. Latham, who batted with intent, ended up scoring 71 off 100 balls, a knock laced with nine boundaries. He recorded scores of 113 and 35* in the series opener, which ended in a draw.

Second-most runs by a NZ opener

Latham, who made his Test debut in 2014, now has 4,842 runs in the format at an average of 41.74. The 30-year-old featured in his 70th Test. His tally includes 13 centuries and the best score of 264*. Meanwhile, Latham owns the second-most runs as a NZ opener in Tests (4,778). Only John Wright (5,260) is ahead of him in this regard.

Salman, Shah shine with the ball

Agha Salman, who slammed a historic century in the series opener, was Pakistan's pick of the bowlers today. He recorded figures worth 3/55 in 20 overs, removing Conway, Henry Nicholls (26), and Daryl Mitchell (3). Seamer Naseem Shah gave an exhibition of movement and reverse swing. He dismissed Latham and Kane Williamson (36). Shah conceded just 44 runs in 16 overs.

Ahmed dismisses Michael Bracewell for the third time

Leg-spinner Ahmed dismissed Michael Bracewell for the third time in the series. Interestingly, Bracewell has fallen to Ahmed thrice in the space of nine balls. The tally includes nine dot balls.