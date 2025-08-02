'Hanu-Man' director on winning two National Awards: 'It means everything'

Director Prasanth Varma is on cloud nine after his film Hanu-Man bagged two National Film Awards on Friday. The movie, which starred Teja Sajja and was made on a modest budget, became one of the biggest hits of 2024. The movie won Best Action Direction and Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comic) at the National Film Awards 2025.

Director's statement It means everything: Varma Varma told Hindustan Times, "It means everything. Getting two National Awards for this film, which is commercially also a very big hit, is amazing." "A film getting both money for the producers and also this kind of recognition is a very rare thing. I feel extremely humbled and proud of this."

Future plans Awards will motivate Varma to expand 'Hanu-Man' universe The director also said that the awards will motivate him to expand the Hanu-Man universe. He said, "This will definitely encourage me and give me more fuel to put in extra effort in the kind of universe that we are trying to build. He added that he'd like to take this to "an international scale."