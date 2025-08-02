'Hanu-Man' director on winning two National Awards: 'It means everything'
What's the story
Director Prasanth Varma is on cloud nine after his film Hanu-Man bagged two National Film Awards on Friday. The movie, which starred Teja Sajja and was made on a modest budget, became one of the biggest hits of 2024. The movie won Best Action Direction and Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comic) at the National Film Awards 2025.
Director's statement
It means everything: Varma
Varma told Hindustan Times, "It means everything. Getting two National Awards for this film, which is commercially also a very big hit, is amazing." "A film getting both money for the producers and also this kind of recognition is a very rare thing. I feel extremely humbled and proud of this."
Future plans
Awards will motivate Varma to expand 'Hanu-Man' universe
The director also said that the awards will motivate him to expand the Hanu-Man universe. He said, "This will definitely encourage me and give me more fuel to put in extra effort in the kind of universe that we are trying to build. He added that he'd like to take this to "an international scale."
VFX insights
Big budget not always necessary for quality work: Varma
Despite Hanu-Man's small budget, it won an award in the VFX category. Varma emphasized that a big budget isn't always necessary for quality work. He said, "Particularly, I think in VFX, if you have talented people and if you give them ample time, more than the money, you get good work." "The quality mainly comes from the intention of doing a great film and giving it the best quality."