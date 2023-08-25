#69thNationalFilmAwards: 'Jai Bhim,' 'Karnan,' 'Minnal Murali' completely ignored

Written by Isha Sharma August 25, 2023 | 11:20 am 2 min read

These films did not get their due at the 69th National Film Awards

The 69th National Film Awards were announced in Delhi on Thursday evening. Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Allu Arjun emerged as the Best Actors, while Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was adjudged the winner in the Best Feature Film category. However, some films and artists who were in the running were completely ignored, and didn't clinch even a single honor. Take a look.

Films: 'Jai Bhim,' 'Karnan,' 'Sarpatta Parambarai,' 'Minnal Murali'

There was intense buzz surrounding the social-legal drama Jai Bhim﻿, action drama film Karnan﻿, the period sports drama feature Sarpatta Parambarai, and the genre-bending, inventive superhero flick Minnal Murali. Much to the fans' dismay, these films did not find any favor with the feature film jury and were completely overlooked, despite their appeal to the audience and immense critical acclaim.

Best Actors: Suriya, Joju George, Dhanush

Arjun's victory in the Best Actor category also came as a slight surprise, since several fans had pegged Suriya to be the winner for his surefooted performance in Jai Bhim. Equally worthy names were Joju George for the political thriller drama Nayattu and Dhanush for Karnan. RRR's actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, too, went home empty-handed, though the film won several awards.

Best Actress Award: Lijomol Jose was ignored for 'Jai Bhim'

While Bhatt seemed to be the fair choice for her performance in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi (which also picked up multiple awards), not everyone was pleased that she had to share it with Sanon. Several argued that Lijomol Jose, who starred in Jai Bhim as Sengeni Rajakannu, a tribal woman in the quest for justice, was a better choice and worthy of the award.

Other snubs: Anupam Kher, SS Rajamouli

Jury looked the other way when it came to the Best Director award for SS Rajamouli, who was in the running due to his globally popular action drama RRR. While The Kashmir Files pocketed two honors, it was surprising to not see Anupam Kher's name on the list, despite his gut-wrenching performance as a Kashmiri Pandit who is ousted from his own land.

