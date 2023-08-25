#BoxOfficeCollection: 'King of Kotha' eyes the box office throne

Written by Aikantik Bag August 25, 2023 | 10:47 am 1 min read

'King of Kotha' box office collection

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the budding stars in India. He has done a considerable amount of work across industries and has become a household name after Sita Ramam. His recent work King of Kotha was released in the theaters and has opened with decent figures. However, the movie received mixed responses from critics and this weekend will be a test of time.

Crucial weekend ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 7.7 crore on its opening day. The movie is helmed by Abhilash Joshiy and features an ensemble cast. The cast includes Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shanti Mishra, and Saran, among others. The project is bankrolled by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios.

