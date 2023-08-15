#BoxOfficeCollection: 'OMG 2' Day 4 collections surpass opening day earnings

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'OMG 2' Day 4 collections surpass opening day earnings

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 15, 2023 | 03:18 pm 2 min read

'OMG 2' crossed Rs. 50cr milestone at the domestic box office

After a string of consecutive box office flops, Akshay Kumar is reclaiming his throne with the remarkable run of OMG 2, which hit theaters last Friday. Despite facing stiff competition from Gadar 2, the Amit Rai-helmed film is forging its path to success—largely attributed to positive word-of-mouth. The film has now entered Rs. 50cr club in four days. Here's a breakdown of its collections.

Why does this story matter?

The month of August witnessed a major clash between two blockbuster sequels: Gadar 2 and OMG 2. While Gadar 2 has already crossed Rs. 150cr (domestic) and is eyeing the Rs. 200cr mark, the Kumar-led film finds itself trailing behind by a substantial margin. Clearly, the films fall under distinct genres but are united by a common theme—a narrative centered around the father-son relationship.

Day 4 collection: Kumar-led film crosses Rs. 50cr milestone

Benefitting from favorable word-of-mouth and a gripping satirical courtroom drama narrative, OMG 2 successfully managed to draw audiences to theaters on its first non-holiday Monday. After earning Rs. 10.26 crore, Rs. 15.3 crore, and Rs. 17.55 crore on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively, the film raked in an impressive Rs. 12.06 crore on Monday. Its total earnings (domestic) currently stand at Rs. 55.17 crore.

'OMG 2': Second 2023 film to perform better on Monday

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted OMG 2 an "A" (adults only) certification and refused to alter its rating to "U/A." Despite challenges and limited screens, it is performing well at the box office. OMG 2 has become the second film of 2023 after The Kerala Story to have delivered a better first Monday (Rs. 12.06cr) than the opening day (Rs. 10.26cr).

Here's everything to know about 'OMG 2'

Apart from Kumar, the film features Pankaj Tripathi in the lead as Kanti Sharan Mugdal, whose life takes a tumultuous turn when his teenage son Vivek is expelled after a video capturing him masturbating in the school's washroom goes viral. The story unfolds as Mugdal embarks on a battle against the school and society to reinstate Vivek's dignity. It also stars Yami Gautam Dhar.

Poll Do you think an 'A' certification affected 'OMG 2' collections?

Yes. It definitely has! 0.00% No, I don't think so! 100.00% Poll is completed

Share this timeline