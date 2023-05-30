Entertainment

Happy birthday, Paresh Rawal: Celebrating iconic actor's best comedic roles

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 30, 2023

Iconic actor Paresh Rawal celebrates his 68th birthday on Tuesday

With his impeccable timing and uproarious performances, Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has established himself as one of the finest actors with immense comedic brilliance in the industry. Over the course of his illustrious career spanning three decades, he has effortlessly weaved humor in movies, leaving us in awe of his prowess. On Rawal's 68th birthday, we celebrate his exceptional talent through his unforgettable roles.

Babu 'Bhaiya' - 'Hera Pheri'

Babu Bhaiya aka Baburao Ganpatrao Apte stood at the heart of hilarity in the Hera Pheri franchise. Rawal flawlessly embodied the comedic essence of the character, and the impact of his portrayal can be felt even today, as fans joyously embrace his dialogues in memes. Despite featuring alongside Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, Rawal managed to steal the show with his exceptional comic timing.

Dr. Ghungroo - 'Welcome'

The 2007 film featured a star-studded cast of Kumar (Rajiv), Anil Kapoor (Majnu), Nana Patekar (Uday Shetty), and Katrina Kaif (Sanjana), among others. Rawal shone brightly in this film as Dr. Ghungroo and gave yet another unforgettable performance with quirky dialogues that left us in stitches. The story centered around Ghungroo's hunt for a bride belonging to a decent family for his nephew Rajiv.

Uncle Mambo - 'Garam Masala'

Garam Masala, released in 2005, was packed with top-notch comedic actors, including the incomparable Rawal, who despite having a small role, delivered a gem of a performance. As Mambo, he portrayed the role of a servant with an attitude like no other, and effortlessly weaved comedy into every frame he was in with his deadpan expressions. Rawal was featured alongside Kumar and John Abraham.

Gundya - 'Chup Chup Ke'

In the film Chup Chup Ke (2006), Rawal portrayed the character of Gundya—a cunning fisherman who owes money to a big-shot Gujarati businessman—alongside the talented duo of Jeetu (Shahid Kapoor) and Bandya (Rajpal Yadav). One of the most memorable scenes unfolds when Gundya, determined to retrieve his confiscated boat—decides to visit the businessman's house. But, Gundya's decision leads him into a hilarious situation.

Lambodar Chacha - 'Athithi Tum Kab Jaoge?'

Athithi Tum Kab Jaoge? (2010) is an underrated movie. But despite that, those who've seen it, can't deny the fact that Rawal's portrayal of the eccentric yet endearing character of Lambodar Chacha—a guest from a village—resonated with the audiences. His arrival disrupts the tranquility of a modern family with his unconventional habits. Despite that, he quickly becomes the cherished elder of the household.