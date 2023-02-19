Entertainment

'Selfiee': Honey Singh's 'Kudi Chamkeeli' featuring Akshay Kumar-Diana Penty out!

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 19, 2023, 05:54 pm 1 min read

'Kudi Chamkeeli' featuring Akshay Kumar-Diana Penty has been released

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has had a tumultuous string of releases post-pandemic. So, he is currently gearing up for his next film Selfiee, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film has been in the buzz, and the makers have now dropped a new song named Kudi Chamkeeli, crooned by the sensational singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Party song of the season

Singh lending his voice to Kudi Chamkeeli adds to the nostalgia factor, reminding fans of Kumar-Singh's previous hits like Hookah Bar. Selfiee, a remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence, will hit theaters on Friday (February 24), and going by the trailer, it looks promising. The makers earlier released several tracks including Main Khiladi, a recreated/remixed version of Kumar's iconic Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Take a look at Kumar's announcement

💎Heere ki chamak bhi iss #KudiChamkeeli ke saamne fail hai😎

Full Song Out Now!https://t.co/708Cv9GUQG #Selfiee in cinemas on 24th Feb. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 19, 2023