Anil Kapoor to collaborate with Jeremy Renner for Disney's 'Rennervations'

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 19, 2023, 05:18 pm 2 min read

Anil Kapoor to collaborate with Jeremy Renner for 'Rennervations'

Actor Anil Kapoor is on a roll! After earning acclaim for his role as the family patriarch in Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo, he is currently basking in the success of the limited series The Night Manager on Disney+ Hotstar. Now, Kapoor is in no mood to slow down and has confirmed his next project, Rennervations, which will feature Marvel regular Jeremy Renner.

International projects aren't new for Kapoor since he has previously worked in Slumdog Millionaire and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol. Renner, too, was a part of the latter, but the duo didn't have scenes together.

That disappointment will now finally wane with Rennervations.

Moreover, Renner enjoys tremendous fan-following in India due to his Marvel movies, so the series already has immense buzz surrounding it.

Kapoor confirmed project on Twitter

Kapoor confirmed his next project was Rennervations while conversing with Mr. India director Shekhar Kapur. When Shekhar asked Kapoor about his upcoming work and expressed hope for an international project, he replied, "OTT is a whole new beast and I love it. As for what's next international I am looking forward to Jeremy Renner's Rennervations for Disney...Hopefully I'll continue living up to your words!"

You're too kind @shekharkapur☺️ OTT is a whole new beast and I love it. As for what's next international I am looking forward to Jeremy Renner’s Rennervations for Disney…Hopefully I'll continue living up to your words! https://t.co/9CIRWXyKar — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 17, 2023

Here's everything we know about 'Rennervations'

Rennervations is billed as a non-scripted series and will tentatively be released this year. Previously, Renner shot some parts of the show in Rajasthan's Alwar district in May 2022. Rennervations is said to be a four-part series that will feature Renner "reimagining the unique vehicles designed for special purposes to cater to the needs of different communities," an NDTV report said.

Kapoor will next be seen in 'Animal', 'Fighter'

Bollywood's "ever-young" actor, Kapoor is currently busy with Siddharth Anand's Fighter, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. He also has a prominent part in Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and will release on August 11. 2023. Per reports, he has also been roped in for a biopic on Olympic-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra.