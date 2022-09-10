Entertainment

Gauri Khan to grace 'Koffee With Karan 7' finale?

Gauri Khan to grace 'Koffee With Karan 7' finale?

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 10, 2022, 06:52 pm 2 min read

Gauri Khan will appear on the 'Koffee With Karan 7' finale.

Producer, interior designer, and Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, is set to grace the infamous "Koffee couch." Khan will reportedly be in conversation with her close friend and host Karan Johar during Koffee With Karan 7's finale. The ongoing seventh season started on July 7 and has so far featured actors like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ranveer Singh, among others.

Context Why does this story matter?

Koffee with Karan is the Indian Tinseltown's most popular chat show where Bollywood stars spill several secrets.

From SRK to Amitabh Bachchan and Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan, several A-listers have adorned its previous seasons.

Since Khan regularly receives acclaim for her poised and sophisticated nature and is also quite popular, it will be interesting to watch her on the Koffee couch.

Details Khan requested Johar not to ask questions about Aryan

A source spilled the beans to Bollywood Hungama about Khan's KWK appearance. "Gauri...can't say no to Karan. She agreed to come on his show on condition that Karan won't ask any questions about her son Aryan's incarceration," "Karan did squeeze in a couple of questions about Aryan. But by and large, he stuck to his promise of not quizzing her on the taboo subject."

Co-guests Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday will appear, too

Reportedly, while Khan will initially appear as the solo guest, she will soon be joined by Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday. Kapoor is a jewelry designer and is married to actor Sanjay Kapoor, while Panday is an entrepreneur and is married to actor Chunky Panday. They are two of the four women who headline Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, produced by Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

Recent Show has been renewed for eighth season!

Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar has announced at the Disney D23 Expo that Koffee With Karan will be returning for the eighth season. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil helmer shared his excitement about "[bringing] yet another exciting season of [his] beloved show, Koffee With Karan." He also announced another show with Hotstar, titled Showtime, that will "lift the curtain on India's entertainment industry's biggest trade secrets."