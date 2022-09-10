Entertainment

If all goes well, 'Brahmastra' to cross Rs. 300cr mark

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 10, 2022, 06:28 pm 2 min read

'Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva' predicted to cross Rs. 300cr in its lifetime run.

Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited directorial Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva finally hit theaters on Friday (September 9). And, amid all the boycott calls, the film has seen a fairly successful opening at the box office. Based on early trends, trade experts predict that the film is capable of breaching the Rs. 300cr mark should the film continue to follow a steady pace. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva is backed by a stellar cast comprising actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, among others.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, too, appears in a cameo role.

However, taking into consideration the big gray cloud looming over the box office, big-ticket films have failed miserably and incurred huge losses earlier, too.

But will Brahmastra meet a different fate?

Observation Attaching 'Avatar 2', 'Black Panther 2' trailers a smart move

Although it's a little soon to say how Brahmastra will fare in the current box office scenario, trade analysts have already weighed in with their expectations. Producer and film business analyst Girish Johar said that Disney used a "smart strategy" by attaching trailers of Avatar 2 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to the film. This move will further attract audiences, especially in overseas markets.

Expectation Expected to attract viewers on 'word of mouth' this weekend

Owner of Entertainment Paradise in Jaipur, Raj Bansal, said, "Content will depend on the lifetime business. If the audience appreciates the film, it'll go beyond Rs. 300cr. There's no doubt about it." Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also said that the audience has shown interest, and now "it's up to the film to deliver." "Saturday and Sunday will be dependent on the word of mouth."

Shares PVR Cinemas, INOX Leisure share prices drop after 'Brahmastra' release

Meanwhile, following the release of Brahmastra, both PVR Cinemas and INOX Leisure have reportedly seen a 5% drop in their share prices that ended at Rs. 1,833 and Rs. 494, respectively, on the National Stock Exchange. PVR and INOX had reportedly witnessed a 2-4% growth in their share prices during the week before the film's release. However, Brahmastra's mixed reviews apparently affected these figures.