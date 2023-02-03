Entertainment

Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' locks OTT release on this date!

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 03, 2023, 02:00 pm 2 min read

Superstar Ajith Kumar's Thunivu fever is still running high among the fans. The movie that was released on January 11, alongside Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu, is still roaring loud at the box office. For all the Ajith fans out there, here's an update! The heist thriller is now gearing up for an OTT release and has locked its digital premiere date.

Why does this story matter?

The year 2023 kicked off with the two biggest Tamil stars locking horns at the box office, just ahead of the Pongal festival.

After 20 days of its release, Vijay's Varisu grossed over Rs. 279.85 crore worldwide, whereas, Ajith's Thunivu minted close to Rs. 190 crore globally.

Speaking of Varisu, the Vijay-led film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 22.

'Thunivu' OTT details: When and where to watch?

Thunivu, bankrolled by Boney Kapoor in association with ZEE Studios, will be released on Netflix. The official streaming partner confirmed the news that the film will be available for streaming from February 8. With a quirky caption, Netflix India South announced, "Thunivu is coming to Netflix on Feb 8th in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi and we cannot stay CHILLA CHILLA!"

Twitter Post

It is time for the explosions to begin because Ajith Kumar is finally here! 🤯💥🤯💥



Thunivu is coming to Netflix on Feb 8th in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi and we cannot stay CHILLA CHILLA! 🤩 #ThunivuOnNetflix #NoGutsNoGlory pic.twitter.com/og49yHrRAF — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) February 3, 2023

It's director H Vinod's second collaboration with Ajith

The explosive actioner, helmed by talented filmmaker H Vinod, features Ajith in the lead role. During the release of Thunivu, the director revealed that he had discussed many stories with Ajith, during the shooting of their last outing Valimai, but, when he narrated the idea of Thunivu, Ajith instantly fell in love with the project and suggested that they should work on this next.

Know more about the movie 'Thunivu'

The thriller drama did not receive positive reviews from critics, who have argued that the filmmaker used Ajith in an "anti-heroic" manner. Meanwhile, the fans, in contradiction to critics, applauded Ajith's power-pact performance and whistled on the scenes where the Kollywood actor dances like Michael Jackson and comes up with witty one-liners. The film also features Manju Warrier and Samuthirakani in crucial roles.