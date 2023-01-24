Entertainment

Box office: 'Varisu,' 'Thunivu' continue rampage; 'Veera Simha Reddy' dips

Box office: 'Varisu,' 'Thunivu' continue rampage; 'Veera Simha Reddy' dips

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 24, 2023, 10:45 am 2 min read

Box office collections of all South Indian films

Pongal is one of the biggest festivals in the southern part of India. The film industries aim for this slot for releases and 2023 has been no exception. The clash of the four titans took place and they are reaching several milestones. Varisu, Thunivu, Waltair Veerayya, and Veera Simha Reddy are running steady at the box office and are continuing to mint money.

'Varisu' is the highest-grosser this Pongal season

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu has been performing really well at the box office from the first day. The film was pitted against Ajith's Thunivu at the Tamil box office. On Day 13, the film collected around Rs. 9 crore, and the overall collections stand at Rs. 153 crore. The film has also become Vijay's second highest-grossing film after Bigil.

'Thunivu' crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark

Ajith starrer Thunivu had a bigger buzz and the overall collection of the film is over Rs. 105 crore. This film raked up around Rs. 6 crore on Monday. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala stated that the film has been overall profitable both in India and overseas. The film initially took over Varisu with an instant lead as per Day 1 ticket sales—Rs. 24 crore.

'Waltair Veerayya' inching toward Rs. 150 crore

The Telugu box office had a clash between the stalwarts Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja starrer Waltair Veerayya has become a blockbuster and is inching closer to Rs. 150 crore. The film earned Rs. 146 crore overall and on Day 11, it earned Rs. 5 crore. The film also had a good hall occupancy too.

'Veera Simha Reddy' eyeing Rs. 100 crore mark

Balakrishna starrer Veera Simha Reddy had a great start minting Rs. 33 crore on Day 1 but the film has not managed to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark yet. It has earned an overall Rs. 93 crore and made Rs. 1 crore on Monday. The film's traction has dropped drastically and has been taken over by Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja starrer.