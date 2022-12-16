Entertainment

'Varisu' vs 'Thunivu': Dil Raju compares Vijay, AK; receives backlash

'Varisu' vs 'Thunivu': Dil Raju compares Vijay, AK; receives backlash

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 16, 2022, 07:32 pm 2 min read

Tamil movies 'Varisu' and 'Thunivu' are gearing up for release on Pongal 2023

Tamil cinema's box office is set to witness a huge clash on Pongal as movies of superstars Ajith Kumar and Vijay are set to be released back-to-back. As fans are all pumped up to witness the mega clash, the producer of Vijay's Varisu has gotten into trouble for comparing the actors. He reportedly said that Vijay is a "bigger actor" than AK.

Why does this story matter?

Vijay and AK have equal stardom in Tamil Nadu and their fans are religious, to say the least.

They last locked horns in 2014 with Jilla and Veeram and this upcoming clash is the first one ever since.

But the movies' distribution has been a topic of discussion.

Raju's statement has irked the fans of AK, which is not a good development for Varisu.

Here's what Raju reportedly said

Though there are no official confirmations or videos of the producer comparing the actors, it is reported that he said Vijay is a bigger star compared to AK. He reportedly met with the distributors of Thunivu to settle down the issues surrounding the movies' screen share and made this comment after the meeting. Thunivu is being distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.

Fans lambasted Raju on social media

Fans, who were not really happy about the alleged statement took to Twitter to express their anger, so much so that the producer started trending on the site. A fan questioned, "How can a big producer like Dil Raju say one hero is bigger than another?" Some fans even stated that the producer gave more publicity to Thunivu by making such statements.

Twitter Post

How can a big producer like DilRaju say one hero is bigger than other ?

He said Vijay>Ajith so he want 50 theatres more...then why is he asking more theatres than WV, VSR in TS/Ap when both Chiru, Balayya are bigger than Vijay here ?

Becoming comedy & troll material by himself... — s_k_f_e_r_o_z (@s_k_f_e_r_o_z) December 16, 2022

Twitter Post

This is the 1st time for #AK movie facing -ve branding.Though we don't need much promo.s cos he has a lot of Telugu people's love too,Thanks to #DilRaju for being a volunteer for the free promotions which creating instant reach in TFI.Happy pongal/Sankaranthi#Thunivu#AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/Ns32iW99iq — SOMA SUNDARAM S (@SOMA_SUNDARAM_S) December 16, 2022

Know more about 'Varisu' and 'Thunivu'

Varisu directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The film will also be released in Telugu as Varisudu. It is gearing up for premiere on January 12. On the other hand, Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor will reportedly see its release on January 11. It has Manju Warrier as the leading lady.