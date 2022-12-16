Entertainment

Kate Winslet maps Cameron's evolution from 'Titanic' to 'Avatar 2'

Kate Winslet maps Cameron's evolution from 'Titanic' to 'Avatar 2'

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 16, 2022, 06:56 pm 2 min read

Kate Winslet reveals the difference in working with James Cameron

The much-awaited film, James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has hit the theaters and fans cannot keep calm. The film is receiving raving reviews and the first part of this film is the highest-grossing movie of all time. Actor Kate Winslet collaborated with Cameron after 25 years in this, and she spoke about what changed with Cameron in these 25 years.

Why does this story matter?

The first installment of the James Cameron directorial was released in 2009. This film went on to become the highest-grossing film in the world with a whopping box office collection of $2.9B. The record is unbroken to date.

The duo worked together on Titanic around 25 years back and that film was super successful and has won several Oscars.

Winslet's observation of Cameron

During a recent roundtable interview, the actor told that both of them have evolved over time and gone on their own journeys. She added, "And we're both, hopefully, wiser, more creative, more daring, more experimental as artists and creators and collaborators. So yeah, that's probably the main difference." Kate Winslet called themselves "evolved storytellers" after 25 years down the line.

Recalling working with him in 'Titanic'

While recalling her experience with Cameron in Titanic, she said that the film was released 25 years but they were filming two years before that which makes it 27 years. She added that it's half her lifetime ago and both have changed a lot since then. Titanic was a huge blockbuster that catapulted Winslet to stardom. It also starred Leonardo DiCaprio.

Proposed third part of 'Avatar'

Cameron returned with the Avatar sequel after 13 years. Fans will see the gorgeous landscapes of Pandora yet again. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri. Winslet is the new addition to the cast as Ronal. The film is supposed to have a third part, named Avatar: The Tulkun Rider and will reportedly get released in 2026.