Entertainment

'Jawan' director Atlee, wife Priya to welcome their first child

'Jawan' director Atlee, wife Priya to welcome their first child

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 16, 2022, 06:42 pm 2 min read

Director Atlee and his wife Priya are set to welcome their first child

Director Atlee, who is set to make his Bollywood debut soon, took to his Twitter space on Friday and announced that he and his wife Priya are expecting their first child. Along with the announcement, the filmmaker also shared some photos from their maternity photoshoot, where Priya can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Read on to know more about the news.

'Need all your blessing and love'

Atlee shared the news with a heartfelt post on Twitter. It read, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love. Wit love Atlee & @priyaatlee Pc by @mommyshotsbyamrita (sic)." Priya shared the same set of photos on her Twitter space and wrote the same note, too. Excited fans wished the couple good fortune and congratulated them.

Twitter Post

Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love ❤️❤️



Wit love

Atlee & @priyaatlee



Pc by @mommyshotsbyamrita pic.twitter.com/9br2K6ts77 — atlee (@Atlee_dir) December 16, 2022

Celebrities also wished the soon-to-be parents

Celebrities including Rashmika Mandanna, Arya, and television personality Divyadarshini wished the couple. Mandanna wrote, "Congratulationsssssssssss.. you twooooo.. (sic)" Divyadarshini wrote, "woooowwww congratulations darlings soooo happy for u both , @priyaatlee u look so cute with the bump." Arya, after congratulating the couple, teased them saying that their dog Becky might not like it. Other actors including Ramya Panidyan and Nazriya Nazim, shared love.

'Eagerly waiting to embark this exciting adventure'

Atlee and Priya also released a statement reading, "We are grateful for all the love and support you have showered upon us over the years. We would like you to continue showing your love to our little one as well." "Eagerly waiting to embark on this exciting adventure of bringing our little bundle of happiness into this world with all your blessings," they added.

Atlee has Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' in his lineup

Atlee is making is Bollywood debut with Jawan starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan and lady superstar Nayanthara. To note, Nayanthara is also making her Bollywood debut with the film, while Vijay Sethupathi will play an important role. The makers recently released the film's first look poster, which was received well by Khan's fans. The film is gearing up for release on June 2, 2023.