Dhanush's Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama 'Vaathi'/'Sir' gears up for December release

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 19, 2022, 05:34 pm 2 min read

'Vaathi' will hit the theaters on December 2.

The makers of the upcoming drama Vaathi starring Dhanush in the lead role announced on Monday that the film will hit the theaters on December 2. Announcing the news, the makers also shared an unseen poster of the Kodi actor. Directed by Tollywood filmmaker Venky Atluri, this film is a bilingual project and will be released in Telugu as Sir.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dhanush already had three movies released in 2022.

While two of them had a direct-to-OTT release (Maaran and The Gray Man), his recent film Thiruchitrambalam had a theatrical outing and it set the box office on fire.

Vaathi will mark Dhanush's second theatrical release of the year.

Since he now has fans across the country, it is to be seen how the film performs.

Announcement What does the announcement say?

Sithara Entertainments, who has bankrolled the project, shared the new posters on Twitter and captioned them, "Mark the Date. Our #Vaathi/ #SIR is getting ready to take classes from 2nd Dec 2022!" In the poster, Dhanush can be seen as a teacher in a classroom setup pointing at something, while some students are seen standing with their heads bowed down.

Details Samyuktha Menon to play 'Vaathi's leading lady

GV Prakash, who bagged the National Award recently for his work in Soorarrai Pottru, is on board Vaathi to compose music. It will mark Dhanush and Prakash's fifth collaboration. Prakash is also composing Dhanush's yet another upcoming film Captain Miller. Set in the 1980s, Vaathi has Samyuktha Menon as the leading lady. It is anticipated that Vaathi will revolve around the Indian educational system.

Information Where else will we see Dhanush next?

Dhanush has a huge lineup of films in various stages of production. This includes Naane Varuven with Selvaraghavan. Hearsay has that the film will hit the theaters on September 30, clashing with Ponniyin Selvan. He has Captain Miller with Arun Matheswaran and the sequel of Ayirathil Oruvan. Recently, Dhanush announced a spinoff movie based on his character in the Hollywood movie The Gray Man.