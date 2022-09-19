'KWK' promo: Gauri Khan spills beans on relationship with SRK
The promo of the 12th episode of Koffee With Karan is out! The episode will feature interior designer and Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, who'll return to the show after 17 years! It'll also mark the debut of jewelry designer and Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor and entrepreneur and Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Panday. The episode will premiere on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.
- Koffee With Karan is Tinseltown's most popular celebrity chat show and the maiden season aired back in November 2004.
- The ongoing seventh season has featured celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, etc.
- In a major blow to fans, SRK chose not to appear, since he is reportedly staying away from media interactions till Pathaan releases.
In the promo, host Karan Johar asks Khan if she has given any relationship advice to daughter Suhana. Khan wittily replies, "Never date two boys at the same time!" Johar also asks whether there is a film that can describe her relationship with SRK, to which she replies, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge." The filmmaker then remarks, "Yes, you had quite a turbulent love story."
Up next, Johar converses with the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars. He asks Panday if she should get any "free passes" with any celebrity, and she replies, "Many, because I have not had any." On the other hand, Kapoor, known for her vocal and humorous personality, says she will look great onscreen with Hrithik Roshan. We wonder how Roshan will react to that!
For the famous: "Hey Karan, it's me" game segment that's part of each episode, KJo asks the trio to call up a celebrity. Unsurprisingly, Khan rings up her husband, and the filmmaker promises to award six points to Khan if SRK takes the call!
These fabulous ladies are all set to spill some piping hot Koffee!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 19, 2022
#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 12 streaming from this Thursday 12am only on Disney+ Hotstar.@DisneyPlusHS @gaurikhan @maheepkapoor @bhavanapandey @apoorvamehta18 @aneeshabaig @jahnvio @Dharmatic_ pic.twitter.com/DXdM5EH3SC
Recently, Disney+ Hotstar announced at the Disney D23 Expo that Koffee With Karan will be returning for the eighth season. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil helmer shared his excitement about "[bringing] yet another exciting season of [his] beloved show, Koffee With Karan." He also announced a new title with the streamer, Showtime, that will "lift the curtain on India's entertainment industry's biggest trade secrets."