Entertainment

'KWK' promo: Gauri Khan spills beans on relationship with SRK

'KWK' promo: Gauri Khan spills beans on relationship with SRK

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 19, 2022, 04:00 pm 3 min read

'Koffee With Karan 7' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The promo of the 12th episode of Koffee With Karan is out! The episode will feature interior designer and Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, who'll return to the show after 17 years! It'll also mark the debut of jewelry designer and Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor and entrepreneur and Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Panday. The episode will premiere on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

Context Why does this story matter?

Koffee With Karan is Tinseltown's most popular celebrity chat show and the maiden season aired back in November 2004.

The ongoing seventh season has featured celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, etc.

In a major blow to fans, SRK chose not to appear, since he is reportedly staying away from media interactions till Pathaan releases.

Promo Khan will divulge details about her relationship with SRK

In the promo, host Karan Johar asks Khan if she has given any relationship advice to daughter Suhana. Khan wittily replies, "Never date two boys at the same time!" Johar also asks whether there is a film that can describe her relationship with SRK, to which she replies, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge." The filmmaker then remarks, "Yes, you had quite a turbulent love story."

Chit-chat Kapoor's humorous personality comes to the fore again

Up next, Johar converses with the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars. He asks Panday if she should get any "free passes" with any celebrity, and she replies, "Many, because I have not had any." On the other hand, Kapoor, known for her vocal and humorous personality, says she will look great onscreen with Hrithik Roshan. We wonder how Roshan will react to that!

Information All eyes will be on this special segment!

For the famous: "Hey Karan, it's me" game segment that's part of each episode, KJo asks the trio to call up a celebrity. Unsurprisingly, Khan rings up her husband, and the filmmaker promises to award six points to Khan if SRK takes the call!

Twitter Post Watch the promo here

Recent 'Koffee With Karan' has been renewed for Season 8

Recently, Disney+ Hotstar announced at the Disney D23 Expo that Koffee With Karan will be returning for the eighth season. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil helmer shared his excitement about "[bringing] yet another exciting season of [his] beloved show, Koffee With Karan." He also announced a new title with the streamer, Showtime, that will "lift the curtain on India's entertainment industry's biggest trade secrets."