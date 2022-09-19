Entertainment

'Brahmastra' touches Rs. 360cr-mark, becomes biggest Hindi hit of 2022

Sep 19, 2022

'Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva' hit the theaters on September 9.

It appears Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva is on the way to becoming a smash hit, finally saving Bollywood from its failure streak. With moviegoers flocking to see the film in the cinema halls, the fantasy drama has crossed the Rs. 360cr mark and turned out to be the biggest Hindi grosser of the year. Here's all about the film's box office numbers.

Context Why does this story matter?

Having been in the making for about 10 years, Brahmastra finally hit the big screens on September 9.

Besides its lead actors, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the film features an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance.

This film's success comes as a much-needed nudge for Bollywood following a series of duds.

Box office Take a look at the detailed box office numbers

Brahmastra touched the Rs. 360cr mark after 10 days of release. While it has fetched more than Rs. 200cr at the domestic box office, the rest is from the international collection. Made on the budget of over Rs. 400cr, there's still time before considering it a hit. But with the positive reviews, we are certain that the film will soon be declared a success.

Quote Director Ayan Mukerji penned note on the film's success, sequel

On Monday, an overwhelmed director Ayan Mukerji took to social media and penned an emotional note. He wrote, "All the Audience Feedback we have received (good, and not so good) - all of which we are absorbing, learning deeply from!! All the AMAZING Fan Theories out there (some of which we're going to use in our Future!) PART TWO: DEV & The ASTRAVERSE (sic)!"

Sequel Mukerji hinted at the sequel's prepration

About the fantasy drama's sequel, Mukerji spilled the beans saying, "I didn't think I would be ready to get back to work as soon as this first baby was delivered, but the Energy from our Audiences has given me the Energy to jump straight back into it...!" "For all this... Thank you #brahmastra #astraverse (sic)," he further added expressing his gratitude.