'Avatar 2' box office: Film earns over Rs. 3,500cr worldwide

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 19, 2022, 02:20 pm 2 min read

'Avatar 2' was released on December 16

The much-talked-about and highly anticipated epic sequel, Avatar: The Way Of Water is having a spectacular show at its worldwide box office. The film released last Friday opened to a spellbinding response from the audience and critics and it has collected more than Rs. 3,500cr at the global box office after its opening weekend, per reports. Read on to know the full details.

Why does this story matter?

Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron, Avatar 2 is the first of many installments planned for the original film released in 2009.

The third, fourth, and fifth parts are slated to be released in 2024, 2026, and 2028, respectively.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, and Cliff Curtis play the lead roles in the movie.

How much has the film made in India?

Avatar 2's collection at the Indian box office stands between Rs. 131-133cr after running in the cinema halls for three days. With this whopping collection, it has crossed the lifetime run of Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in India, which was Rs. 126.94 crore. And with extraordinary positive reviews, the film may break several records in the upcoming days.

How is the movie performing in rest of the world?

The sequel collected $134M (Rs. 1,107.46cr) from North America and $300.5M (Rs. 2,483.52cr) from international markets, taking its total collection to over Rs. 3,500cr. With this jaw-dropping number, the film ranked as the second-highest opening weekend grosser and it stands after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' opening weekend, which collected $452M. The film has also become the sixth-biggest opener of the year.

'Avatar 2' faced trouble in South Indian cinema halls

When the film premiered, several theater owners in the Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana refused to screen the movie. The theater owners decided not to show the movie as the makers of Avatar demanded a 70% share of the ticket collection as opposed to the regular 50% share. It was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.