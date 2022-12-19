Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Exploring one-shot films—evolution, prominent and recent examples

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 19, 2022, 01:24 pm 3 min read

One-shot films are incredibly difficult to make, but some films like 'La Casa Muda' and '1917' have achieved this feat

Filmmaking is an arduous, incredibly demanding, taxing task. The result on the 70mm is the result of months of collective labor and the final picture is obtained after several rounds of editing and scissoring. But, what if there were no re-takes, no cuts? This is what single-shot films tend to achieve, and considering their complexity, they are extremely difficult to come by. Let's explore.

Some films give the 'impression' they were shot in single-take

A one-shot/one-take film, as the name suggests, refers to the practice of shooting the entire film in one take, as opposed to taking several scenes and then editing them together, which is the norm in filmmaking. In case the film uses over one shot, an impression is created for the viewer to feel as if the camera never stopped rolling.

Alfred Hitchcock is considered the genre's pioneer

"Master of suspense" Alfred Hitchcock (Psycho) is credited with popularizing this craft. He was reportedly the first to take up the challenge of shooting a project in a single take and did so for his film Rope, which was released in 1948. "Hitchcock believed that if time passed between cuts, the suspense of whether the body was still in the trunk would be lost."

How many of these films have you watched?

The examples of one-shot films are limited, and understandably so. The task is mammoth, demands precision and coordination, and the scope for errors is limited. Some films that have dared to take this gigantic leap are Macbeth (1982), Timecode (2000), Russian Ark (2002), La Casa Muda (2010), Fish & Cat (2013), Son of Saul (2015), and Blind Spot (2018).

'1917' and 'Birdman' presented similar illusions, too

Two mainstream Hollywood films, 1917 and Birdman, reportedly used this technique. Talking about 1917, cinematographer Roger Deakins once told The Wrap that "though 1917 is just conceived as a single take and has some invisible cuts, you'd never know where they are." Alejandro González Iñárritu, similarly, staged sequences and planned camerawork in a way that Birdman appears to be a one-shot movie.

Have you watched any of these films?

In 2011, a 137-minute-long film, titled Six Hours With Terrorists was touted as "the first-of-its-kind in India in terms of its directorial style, and the longest one-shot film in the world." It was directed by Karan Kashyap. Other reported examples include Sanjeev Kaul's Man Naked, Parthiban's Iravin Nizhal, Aju Kizhumala's Drama, and Hemwant Tiwari's Lomad (The Fox). So many hidden gems!

These songs were shot in single takes

While there is a dearth of mainstream Hindi movies that are shot in a single take, there are some popular songs that have achieved this feat. Popular examples include Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do, Roop Tera Mastana from Aradhana, Chalein Jaise Hawaein from Main Hoon Na, Raabta from Agent Vinod, and Barson Ke Baad from Anjaam. Which one is your favorite?