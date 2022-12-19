Entertainment

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' trailer out; Cillian Murphy-starrer looks promising

Dec 19, 2022

The first trailer of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, has been launched. The film is based on the 2006 Pulitzer Prize-winning biography by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin. It documents the life of American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who is known as the "maker" of the atomic bomb. The film has been in buzz since its announcement and the trailer looks promising.

Why does this story matter?

Christopher Nolan is considered to be one of the finest directors of his generation and with time he has made amazing high-concept sci-fi films. From Prestige to Inception to Interstellar to Tenet, Nolan is known for meddling with time as a concept in his films.

It will be interesting to see the ace director return to making a period drama after Dunkirk.

Haunting music and breathtaking visuals

The trailer starts with a troubled Oppenheimer who is asked for help to end World War II. The trailer has a haunting score as they show the bomb development. The visuals are breathtaking and complement the background score. In the final moments, as the countdown happens and it hits zero, the trailer ends with "We all know what happened there."

Cast and crew of the film

The star cast is in buzz since the announcement. It marks the sixth collaboration between Nolan and Murphy. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, and Gary Oldman, among others. Hoyte van Hoytema shot the film and Ludwig Goransson did the music. The film is bankrolled by Syncopy Inc., Atlas Entertainment, and Universal Pictures.

What is this film about?

The film revolves around the creation of the nuclear bomb and also takes a deeper look at the life of the physicist who was a complicated man in general. Nolan had earlier revealed in many interviews that by far Oppenheimer has been the most challenging film in his filmography. He also said that the detonator was remodeled from scratch and no CGI was involved.