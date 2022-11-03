Entertainment

Akshay to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Veer Daudale Saat'

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 03, 2022, 11:00 am 2 min read

Akshay Kumar will play the lead in Mahesh Manjrekar's next

Akshay Kumar's chock-a-block calendar just got even busier! The actor—who had five releases in 2022 and already has numerous movies in the pipeline—has been roped in to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Veer Daudale Saat. The film will be helmed by actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar and is set for a Diwali release next year. As things stand currently, it'll clash with Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kumar will likely have a busy 2023, with Selfiee, Capsule Gill, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Jolly LLB 3, and now Veer Daudale Saat tentatively planned for release.

Moreover, the last time Kumar appeared in a period drama, in and as Samrat Prithviraj, he received a tepid response.

Hence, it remains to be seen if Veer Daudale Saat can turn the tide in his favor.

Announcement Salman Khan, Eknath Shinde were also present during launch event

The announcement was made during a grand event held in Mumbai on Wednesday (October 2). Apart from Kumar and Mahesh Manjrekar, the evening was graced by the who's who of Maharashtra, such as the Chief Minister of the state Eknath Shinde, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief and founder Raj Thackeray. Manjrekar's close friend and megastar Salman Khan was also present during the muhurat shot.

Information This is the third consecutive Diwali release for Kumar

The movie is targeting a pan-Indian reach, and accordingly, will release in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Vaseem Qureshi's Qureshi Productions is bankrolling the project. Interestingly, this is set to be Kumar's third consecutive Diwali release. In 2021, he had a Diwali blockbuster in the form of Rohit Shetty's cop film Sooryavanshi and followed it up this year with Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu.

Twitter Post Makers also shared the first look

#AkshayKumar to make his Marathi movie debut 💥💥💥💥💥

playing the role of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the movie titled "VEER DAUDALE SAAT" and targeting Diwali 2023 release



playing the role of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the movie titled "VEER DAUDALE SAAT" and targeting Diwali 2023 release

2023 films Take a deeper look at Kumar's 2023 calendar

Kumar is known for churning out three-four films a year, a feat unparalleled by any other A-lister. Possibly his first release of 2023, Raj Mehta's Selfiee will premiere on February 24, 2023. This will be followed by Capsule Gill, a biopic, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, an actioner. He'll also be seen in Jolly LLB 3 and is also occupied with Soorarai Pottru's remake.

