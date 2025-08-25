HDFC Bank has declared a 1:1 bonus issue

HDFC Bank's first-ever bonus share issue ends today

By Mudit Dube 08:53 am Aug 25, 202508:53 am

What's the story

Today is the last day for investors to buy shares of HDFC Bank and become eligible for its first-ever 1:1 bonus issue. The private sector lender has set August 26 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. Under this scheme, shareholders will get one additional share for each share they hold, effectively doubling their holdings without changing the value of their investment.