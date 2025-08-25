HDFC Bank's first-ever bonus share issue ends today
What's the story
Today is the last day for investors to buy shares of HDFC Bank and become eligible for its first-ever 1:1 bonus issue. The private sector lender has set August 26 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. Under this scheme, shareholders will get one additional share for each share they hold, effectively doubling their holdings without changing the value of their investment.
Milestone achievement
The announcement comes after the bank's strong Q1 FY26 earnings
The 1:1 bonus issue is a historic move for HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender by market capitalization. Market participants often view such moves as a sign of management confidence and financial health. The announcement comes after the bank's strong Q1FY26 earnings report, which showed a 12% year-on-year growth in standalone net profit to ₹18,155 crore from ₹16,175 crore last year.
Financial performance
HDFC Bank's interest income rose to ₹77,470 crore
In Q1FY26, HDFC Bank's interest income rose to ₹77,470 crore, a 6% increase over the ₹73,033 crore reported in the same quarter of FY25. The bank's net interest income (NII) also grew by 5.4% year-on-year to ₹31,440 crore from ₹29,840 crore in Q1FY25. However, its core net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.35% on total assets—lower than the 3.46% reported in the previous quarter ending March 2025 due to assets repricing faster than deposits.