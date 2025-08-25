Nikkei 225 rises for 2nd straight day: Check gainers, losers
Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose for the second straight day on Monday, finishing up 0.7% at 42,922.33.
Hopes that the US Federal Reserve might cut interest rates soon put investors in a good mood—especially in tech, with SoftBank and Advantest shares jumping 2.9% and 1.7%.
Terumo drops after $1.5 billion acquisition announcement
Shifts in central bank policies made things interesting: hints of possible rate hikes from Japan's central bank pushed the yen higher, which isn't great for exporters.
Still, TOTO stole the spotlight with its shares soaring nearly 8% after announcing a new $224 million plant in Georgia, USA. Nidec also gained 6%.
On the flip side, Terumo dropped by 3.6% after revealing a $1.5 billion acquisition deal—showing just how much global money moves can shake up Japan's stock market lately.