Nikkei 225 rises for 2nd straight day: Check gainers, losers

Terumo drops after $1.5 billion acquisition announcement

Shifts in central bank policies made things interesting: hints of possible rate hikes from Japan's central bank pushed the yen higher, which isn't great for exporters.

Still, TOTO stole the spotlight with its shares soaring nearly 8% after announcing a new $224 million plant in Georgia, USA. Nidec also gained 6%.

On the flip side, Terumo dropped by 3.6% after revealing a $1.5 billion acquisition deal—showing just how much global money moves can shake up Japan's stock market lately.