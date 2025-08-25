Bank holidays in India on August 25, 27, and 28

August 25 is Tirubhav Tithi in Guwahati—an important day honoring Srimanta Sankardev. On August 27, it's Ganesh Chaturthi for cities like Ahmedabad , Mumbai , Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. On August 28, both Bhubaneswar and Panaji have bank holidays for Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day) and Nuakhai.

What to do if you need banking services?

No stress—your net banking apps and ATMs will work as usual during these holidays.

Just keep in mind that cheque clearances and anything needing a physical visit will have to wait until banks reopen.

Plan ahead so you're not caught off guard!