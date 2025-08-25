HDFC Bank announces 1:1 bonus issue: Here's how to apply
HDFC Bank is doubling up for its shareholders with a 1:1 bonus share issue—own a share, get another.
But heads up: you need to have HDFC Bank shares in your account at the close of trading on August 25, 2025, to be eligible, as August 26, 2025, is the record date.
Miss it, and you miss out.
How to apply for the issue
With this move, your total number of shares will double overnight—but don't expect your investment value to magically grow.
The price per share drops so your overall holding stays about the same.
This bonus comes as HDFC Bank flexes its financial strength; just last quarter (Q1 FY26), it pulled off a solid 12% profit jump to ₹18,155 crore and grew net interest income too.
Basically: more shares in your portfolio from one of India's top banks at no extra cost—what's not to like?