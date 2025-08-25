HDFC Bank announces 1:1 bonus issue: Here's how to apply

How to apply for the issue

With this move, your total number of shares will double overnight—but don't expect your investment value to magically grow.

The price per share drops so your overall holding stays about the same.

This bonus comes as HDFC Bank flexes its financial strength; just last quarter (Q1 FY26), it pulled off a solid 12% profit jump to ₹18,155 crore and grew net interest income too.

Basically: more shares in your portfolio from one of India's top banks at no extra cost—what's not to like?