Last chance to buy shares of these companies for dividends
Heads up for anyone interested in dividends: August 25 is the last day to buy shares in 14 companies, including big names like Vedanta and Gillette India, if you want to snag their upcoming payouts.
The official record date is August 26, 2025, for all companies including Vedanta.
Vedanta's ₹6,256 crore dividend
Vedanta just announced an interim dividend of ₹16 per share for FY25—adding up to a huge ₹6,256 crore.
To get this payout, you'll need to own shares by August 25 (even though the record date is August 26).
It's part of their ongoing push to reward shareholders.
Other notable dividends
Gillette India is offering a final dividend of ₹47 per share (that's a hefty 470%), while Transpek Industry will pay out ₹20 per share (200%).
These payouts span across different sectors—from FMCG and finance to specialty chemicals—so there's something here for all kinds of investors.