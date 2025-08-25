Globtier Infotech IPO opens today: Key details

Launched in 2012, Globtier helps small businesses and startups with managed IT services, cloud computing, cybersecurity, automation, and SAP support. As of March 2025, they had 707 employees. In FY25, revenue grew by 7% to ₹94.81 crore and profits jumped by 47% to ₹5.50 crore.

How to approach the IPO

About half the IPO is set aside for retail investors (minimum application: two lots or 3,200 shares).

The gray market premium is currently zero—so there's no early buzz yet.

If you're curious about tech IPOs or looking to invest in a growing IT firm, this one might be worth a closer look when it lists next week.