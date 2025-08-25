$20B worth of shares will be unlocked in Indian companies
From August 25 to November 27, lock-in periods will end for 57 Indian companies, releasing shares worth almost $20 billion into the market—but don't expect all of them to flood the market at once, since company promoters usually hold onto a chunk.
Major companies to watch out for
The unlocks cover a mix of industries—cement, jewelry, finance, real estate and consumer services.
Notable names include JSW Cement (nearly 37 million shares), HDB Financial Services (23 million), and BlueStone Jewellery.
Some early movers are GNG Electronics and Brigade Hotel Ventures.
Ather Energy's unlock will be the biggest event
On November 6, Ather Energy will see its six-month lock-in expire, releasing a massive 162 million shares—about 44% of its total stock.
The real impact on the market depends on how much gets traded versus what promoters keep holding.