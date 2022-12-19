Entertainment

Year wrap: Most underrated South Indian movies of 2022

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 19, 2022

Take a look at the most underrated South Indian movies of 2022

This year has been an eventful one for the South Indian entertainment industry. From mega-budgeters like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, and Ponniyin Selvan to underdogs like Kantara, Karthikeya 2, and Love Today, South movies occupied the headlines. Nevertheless, there are some underrated movies that deserved more attention, too. Let's take a look at four of the most underrated movies that came out in 2022.

'Gargi'

Sai Pallavi-led Gargi revolves around the fight of a daughter to save her father after he gets accused of a minor girl's rape. Directed by Gautham Ramachandran, the film is full of twists and ends with a highly-unexpected climax. The film was released on July 15 and did not perform well as it clashed with Jurassic World: The Dominion. Gargi is streaming on SonyLIV.

'Sabaash Chandrabose'

Sabaash Chandrabose is a comedy period drama starring Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Johny Antony, and Irshad. The film revolves around a man's desperate attempts to buy a color TV to prove his worth in the neighborhood. The comedy of errors that he makes in the process and his hilarious attempts to buy the TV will tickle your funny bones. It's available on Amazon Prime Video.

'Virata Parvam'

Rana Daggubati and Pallavi-led Virata Parvam are directed by Venu Udugula. The film, released on July 17, is set in the early '90s and it revolves around a woman who falls in love with a Naxal impressed by his ideologies just by reading his books. She goes on an adventurous journey to meet him and express her love for him.

'Gandhada Gudi'

Starring Puneeth Rajkumar and Amoghavarsha JS in the lead roles, Gandhada Gudi is a docudrama directed by Amoghavarsha. It marked the final onscreen appearance of superstar Appu. The film shows him exploring the wildlife of Karnataka along with the award-winning wildlife filmmaker Amoghavarsha. It is expected that the film will arrive on Amazon Prime Video but there is no official confirmation yet.