'Sardar' trailer promises action-packed drama, shows Karthi in multiple avatars

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 15, 2022, 10:52 am 2 min read

Actor Karthi has created a new landmark for himself with his spellbinding performance in Ponniyin Selvan I. And now, the actor is all set for his next theatrical release. The makers of his upcoming film Sardar launched its theatrical trailer on Friday evening, which revealed that Karthi will be seen playing dual roles in the movie. Here are the highlights of the trailer.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ponniyin Selvan I is a multi-starer movie, in which Karthi played one of the lead roles.

His previous standalone film was Viruman, which was not received well.

Sardar is slated for release on October 21, which means it will face a clash with Sivakarthikeyan's Prince.

Since Viruman did not leave a mark at the box office, it's important for Sardar to perform well.

Observation Here's what the trailer shows

The trailer introduced the two characters essayed by Karthi: Sardar, a man of disguise, and police inspector Vijay Prakash who is a publicity maniac. The trailer reveals that an important classified file from the military goes missing. The matter then goes to the hands of R&AW and the CBI. There are engaging action sequences and one can see Karthi in numerous avatars.

Details Trailer also shows the movie's romantic side

We see the introduction of two leading ladies: Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan. While Karthi's Vijay Prakash goes after the former, Vijayan's character tries to woo him. We also get glimpses of the yesteryear actor Laila as a CBI officer. Chunky Panday is introduced as a business tycoon. Going by the trailer, it looks like the film will be a nail-biting drama.

Information All you need to know about 'Sardar'

PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai and Hero fame has helmed the movie. George C Williams cranked the camera while GV Prakash composed its music and background score. Munishkanth, Ashwin, Yog Japi, Nimmy, Balaji Sakthivel, and Elavarasu, among others, play key supporting roles. Sardar is produced by S Lakshman Kumar under the banner of Prince Pictures. It will also be released in Telugu.