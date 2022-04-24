Entertainment

5 south Indian stars who come from humble background

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 24, 2022, 09:55 pm 2 min read

Take a look at five south Indian actors who are from humble background

It is well known that Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, one of the most popular and iconic actors in India, started his career as a bus conductor. In several interviews, he has opened up about the struggles he faced during his early days. But today, let's discuss five new-age south Indian stars, who have emerged from humble backgrounds and made it big in the showbiz.

#1 Vijay Sethupathi

Speaking of celebrities from humble backgrounds, one cannot miss out on our Makkal Selvan aka Vijay Sethupathi. The star has himself told in interviews that he entered the entertainment industry only to settle his loan of Rs. 10 lakh. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he once said, "I came to [the] cinema [industry] for money. I was earning Rs. 25,000 at that time."

#2 Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Hailing from a humble family, Samantha Ruth Prabhu grew up in Chennai's Pallavaram. She got into the entertainment industry as an actor by playing a brief role in the Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010). She debuted as a lead actor in the same film's Telugu version, Ye Maaya Chesave, which was released simultaneously. And currently, she is one of the biggest south Indian stars.

#3 Vijay Deverakonda

Among the few "outsiders" in Tollywood is Vijay Deverakonda. Starting with minor roles in the early-2010s to leading blockbuster ventures like Pellichoopulu (2016) and Arjun Reddy (2017), he saw Himalayan success in a short period. And today, Devarakonda has emerged to be one of the biggest stars in India. Notably, through The Deverakonda Foundation, the actor helps middle-class families by aiding them financially.

#4 Yash

Our Rocky Bhai aka Yash is the next on the list. As per his interviews, the KGF star was born in a middle-class family. His father was a bus driver based out of Karnataka. "Yes, I have gone through a lot of struggles in life. It doesn't feel like a struggle if we look at it now," Yash had said in one such interview.

#5 Aishwarya Rajesh

Aishwarya Rajesh doesn't have a huge filmy background. Hailing from a lower-middle-class family, she started working when she was in Class-11. Rajesh began acting in TV serials to make money for her family's needs; she was paid around Rs. 1,500/day at the time. She said in an interview that she was criticized for her skin color and was even told she wasn't "heroine material."