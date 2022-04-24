Entertainment

Abhishek Banerjee's short film 'Vakeel Babu' gets international recognition

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 24, 2022, 09:12 pm 2 min read

Acclaimed short film 'Vakeel Babu' stars 'Stree' fame actor Abhishek Banerjee.

Casting director-turned-actor Abhishek Banerjee has repeatedly proven that he is an actor with tremendous ability. His roles in films like Stree and Rashmi Rocket and web shows Paatal Lok and Mirzapur bear testament to that. The latest we hear of the actor is that his short film, Vakeel Babu, has been selected to be screened at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vakeel Babu is about a man who rediscovers his calling in the judicial system.

This theme getting acknowledged is an important move in the right direction as awareness about the judicial system is still scarce on a global scale.

And, given the talents that are part of the film, this international recognition is a much-needed appreciation.

Also, it puts focus on content-driven ventures.

Announcement 'Happy to share that our film is traveling places'

"Happy to share that our Film is traveling places. Presenting our latest film - Vakeel Babu! We're so excited to share the poster for our recent short film, #VakeelBabu (sic)," Banerjee posted on social media. Directed by Sumit Purohit, who had co-written Scam 1992, Vakeel Babu co-stars Bhamini Oza Gandhi and Lovleen Mishra in principal roles.

Twitter Post It has been also nominated in Best Short category

Our short film will be premieringat @nyindianff where it has also been nominatedin the BestShort category. USA audience can watch it online between May 7-14.

Thanks to @chhabs for including it in the line up. @Civic_Studios @anushka1991 @traintripper @nowitsabhi @bhaminioza pic.twitter.com/uqGIRq9lBa — Sumit (@SumitPurohit) April 22, 2022

Details All you need to know about the film

The short film traces the journey of Shiraz Hassan (played by Banerjee) who initially goes after success spurred by the reach of his digital video channel but soon enough finds his purpose in the judicial system again. The narrative hopes to facilitate conversation on the essential role that lawyers play in effectuating the right to justice in gender violence cases, particularly domestic violence.

Updates Other projects of Banerjee awaiting release

While Banerjee is all pumped about the plaudits that are coming his way for Vakeel Babu, not one to rest on his laurels, he has an interesting line-up of films. This includes Nazarandaaz, Bhediya, Aankh Micholi, and Telugu thriller Runway which are sure to find favor with the audiences. Meanwhile, the short film's team is reportedly set to travel for the US premiere.