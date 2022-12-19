Entertainment

Know all about Sargam Kaushal, Mrs. World 2022

Sargam Kaushal has been crowned Mrs. World 2022

Sargam Kaushal was crowned Mrs. World 2022—the most prestigious international pageant for married women—in Las Vegas, USA on Sunday. Kaushal brought back the crown after 21 long years. The last Indian to be crowned was Aditi Govitrikar in 2001. Kaushal was also Mrs. India World 2022 back in June, and here's everything we know about the 31-year-old winner.

Why does this story matter?

Pageantry has always been a subject of wonder for people worldwide. India has had several pageant icons starting from Sushmita Sen to Harnaaz Sandhu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Manushi Chhillar; the country has given birth to several icons who have influenced the women in our country and globally.

A pageant like Mrs. World inspires many Indian women to make an identity for themselves.

More about her life, family, work

The 31-year-old hails from Jammu and dons multiple hats professionally. Kaushal is a teacher, content writer, model, and painter. She also holds a master's degree in English Literature and has done her B.Ed too. Kaushal's father GS Kaushal is a retired banker and her mother's name is Meena Kaushal. She is married to Lt. Commander Aditya Manohar Sharma of the Indian Navy.

How did Kaushal's father react after her win?

Kaushal's father spoke to the Excelsior and expressed his happiness about his daughter's victory. He used the famous quote, "God helps those who help themselves," and added that daughters are a blessing. He also said that the entire family became very emotional after her win. After the news broke, fans and many others congratulated Kaushal and expressed their delight.

Kaushal beat Mrs. Polynesia to lift the crown

She was crowned by Mrs. World 2021, Shaylyn Ford of the USA. Mrs. Polynesia was declared the first runner-up, while Mrs. Canada became the second runner-up. Kaushal shared a video where she expressed her excitement and said, "We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you India, love you world." The Mrs. India pageant Instagram page also announced the winner.