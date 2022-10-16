Entertainment

'Salaar': Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look finally revealed on his birthday

'Salaar': Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look finally revealed on his birthday

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 16, 2022, 12:49 pm 2 min read

Prithviraj Sukumaran's look from 'Salaar' has finally been unveiled

To wish Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran on his 40th birthday, director Prashanth Neel has dropped his first-look poster from the anxiously-awaited film Salaar. The movie stars Prabhas and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles, while Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy will also be a part of the cast ensemble. It is set for a theatrical release on September 28, 2023.

Context Why does this story matter?

Neel's KGF franchise has set the benchmark high not just for the Kannada film industry but also for the Indian film industry, considering it smashed multiple records in and outside India.

Thus, there are similar expectations from Salaar, too.

Moreover, Sukumaran recently delivered a smashing success in the form of Jana Gana Mana, so his appearance in Salaar will lend the film more gravitas.

Poster Sukumaran looks intense, fierce in dark black-gray poster

Neel took to social media on Sunday to share Sukumaran's poster and wrote, "Birthday wishes to the most versatile [Sukumaran]. Presenting Vardharaja Mannaar from Salaar." Sukumaran's look has been made distinctive through his tilak and nosering; his black costume blends well into the background, dominated by a cloud of smoke. Neel's post has already been liked over 19K times (at the time of writing).

Twitter Post Check out Prashanth Neel's post here

Prabhas's look Earlier, Prabhas's poster was dropped in August

On Independence Day this year, lead actor Prabhas's new poster was also revealed by Salaar's makers. In it, the Rebel Star was seen standing amid what looked like a post-apocalyptic scene. He wore a rugged outfit armed with weapons. In the background, one could see dead people, fire, fallen buildings, and aircraft. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Rebelling worldwide on Sep 28, 2023."

Clash 'Salaar' will clash with Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter'

Salaar, touted to be an action-packed entertainer, is a pan-Indian project and will be released in five languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. If there is no change in Salaar's release date, it is likely to battle it out at the box office with Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. Anand and Ramon Chibb have penned the film's screenplay.