Prabhas charges Rs. 150cr, becomes highest-paid actor in the country?

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Nov 25, 2021, 12:41 pm

Prabhas will next be seen in 'Radhe Shyam'

One of the few actors to have fans across India is none other than our very own "Rebel Star," Prabhas. He has a huge line-up of big-budget projects and over half of those are being bankrolled by Bollywood's top producer Bhushan Kumar. Now, a report states that the actor's remuneration for his next films will be Rs. 150 crore, probably the highest in India.

Importance

Why does this story matter?

When Baahubali released, we were left awestruck by Amarendra Baahubali's (Prabhas) valor. But Prabhas's debut Bollywood film, Saaho, failed to impress critics. It was a financial success nonetheless, establishing him as a bankable actor. Naturally, this translated to a high paycheck. Thus, his remuneration for Spirit and Adipurush is above Rs. 100cr, becoming the third actor—after Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan—to charge so much.

Quote

'Working with Prabhas is a matter of prestige today'

"Working with Prabhas is a matter of prestige given his unparalleled stardom. He's the third actor in the last 10 years to be paid upward of Rs. 100cr after Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar (who started charging Rs. 100cr from Bell Bottom)," a source said.

Details

This is why Bhushan Kumar likes working with the actor

The source added that the T-Series honcho "is looking to make the biggest of the films in the post-pandemic world. And hence, he is teaming up not only with a Bollywood actor, but someone who has the widest possible reach pan India: Prabhas." "His presence gives Bhushan and his team the liberty to make films without being bothered much about the budgets," they added.

Ventures

These are some high-profile projects Prabhas is a part of

While Adipurush, helmed by Om Raut, is based on Ramayana, Prabhas's 25th film Spirit is a Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Both films are being reportedly made on a huge scale and have the star in lead roles. Another of his most awaited projects is Project K, which has Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan as co-actors. This sci-fi drama is being helmed by Nag Ashwin.

Update

'Project K' is reportedly being made with Rs. 500cr budget

However, the budget of Project K is the real deal. News has it the film is being made on a whopping budget of Rs. 500cr! The film is currently under production. Meanwhile, Prabhas will next be seen in Radhe Shyam that hits theaters on January 14, 2022. After this, he has Salaar that gets released on April 12, 2022, competing with Laal Singh Chaddha.