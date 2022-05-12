Entertainment

5 South Indian actors who have turned down Bollywood offers

5 South Indian actors who have turned down Bollywood offers

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 12, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

These five actors have turned down Bollywood offers

In a recent interaction, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu said that he won't do Bollywood films as the industry "can't afford me." While we believe he told this in jest, Babu is one of the most popular actors in the country. So him turning down Bollywood assumes importance. But, him aside, these five south Indian stars have also expressed disinterest in doing a Hindi film.

#1 Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty is one of the highest paid actors in the South Indian Cinema and yet Bollywood eludes her or is it the other way round? Rumors suggest that she was offered numerous Bollywood projects but she declined all due to scheduling issues. When she was asked about her Bollywood plans, she had reportedly said that she has a lot on her plate currently.

#2 Nayanthara

While it is being reported that lady superstar Nayanthara is set to make her Bollywood debut with an Atlee-directed film starring Shah Rukh Khan, nothing is confirmed as of now. Hence, her name features in this list. Did you know she was offered to appear in a dance song for Khan-led Chennai Express? After she rejected it, Priyamani was brought on board.

#3 Fahadh Faasil

One of the most noted actors in the Malayalam film industry, Fahadh Faasil might never enter Bollywood. That's because he cannot speak Hindi and language is a barrier for him, he told reporters in an interaction. But, nowadays this should not be an issue since there are so many actors ready to lend their voices for people who cannot communicate in Hindi.

#4 Allu Arjun

During the promotions of his last release Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun had revealed that he declined a proposal to act in a Bollywood project as he was not impressed by the role that was offered. He went on to add that he would not accept any role that will be a second lead to the hero, no matter what the language is.

#5 Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas rounds up this list. Though he is a huge fan of Salman Khan and loves to watch Hindi films, he has no plans to venture into Bollywood. Thomas emphasizes that he will not take up a role if it has no meat or adds value to the whole film. Hence, for now, he wants to continue star in Malayalam films.