Vijay-Atlee to collaborate again for Tamil-Telugu bilingual? Here's the truth

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 20, 2022, 01:52 pm 2 min read

This speculated project will mark the 68th outing of Vijay

Tamil superstar Vijay aka Thalapathy's next film is yet to be released, and reports about his future projects are already making the rounds on social media. In one such report, it was stated that the actor is set to join hands with superhit director Atlee for a movie, that will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual one. This is all we know about the reported collaboration.

Context Why does this story matter?

The actor-director duo has already collaborated on three movies namely Theri, Mersal, and Bigil.

This project, if reports turn out to be true, will mark their fourth movie together.

To note, all three films were blockbusters and set massive records at the box office. Since this speculated movie is reported to be a bilingual one, it will open to a wider audience, too.

Reports What did the reports say?

Cinema Express quoted a source as saying, "Vijay and Atlee met recently and they discussed a possible collaboration next year. The script is yet to be finalized and the director would start working on it early next year once he finishes Jawan." The source further added that the premise is an exciting one, and will meet all that is expected from the collaboration.

Details Vijay is awaiting the release of 'Varisu'

Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie Varisu aka Varisudu directed by Vamshi Paidipally, which will be released on Pongal 2023. It co-stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. After that, he will collaborate again with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which will mark his 67th outing. To recall, the actor-director duo has already delivered a blockbuster namely Master.

Information Atlee's next is a Bollywood movie with Shah Rukh Khan

On the other hand, Atlee's next Jawan is a Bollywood movie led by Shah Rukh Khan. The film will have Nayanthara making her Bollywood debut opposite SRK. It is reported that Vijay will make a cameo appearance in the film though there is no official announcement on the same. Jawan's premiere is planned to happen on June 2, 2023.