'Don't date actors': Janhvi gives relationship advice to sister Khushi

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 20, 2022, 12:28 pm 2 min read

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in 'Mili' on November 4

Bollywood's star kid Janhvi Kapoor is currently juggling various promotional activities for her upcoming film Mili. During one of the promotional events, she was asked about her relationship with her sister Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi opened up about her sister and even left a piece of dating advice for Khushi, suggesting she not date any actors. Read on to know more.

Being born to a couple of highly-influential celebrities in the industry—the late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor—one could have anticipated that the girls will eventually get married to actors.

But Janhvi has made it clear that she has no such intentions.

One can read between the lines to understand Janhvi's subtle acknowledgment of having a dating history with an actor or actors.

"Don't date an actor. Just because I think the kind of girls we are, I just think it would be better," Janhvi opined. About Khushi's entry into the industry, Janhvi said, "Know your worth. Know that you have something to offer, despite what faceless people on Instagram might say." She also stated that Khushi has a lot to bring and "not just her pedigree."

On the acting front, Janhvi will be next seen in the survival drama Mili. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, the film is bankrolled by her father, Boney Kapoor, in association with Zee Studios. It is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Helen, which was also directed by Xavier. The film is gearing up for a theatrical premiere on November 4.

Meanwhile, Khushi has The Archies in her pipeline, which will mark her entry into the industry. The film is an adaptation of the characters from the titular comic. She will be playing Betty. It also has a couple more star kids on board with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda playing Archie, and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan playing Veronica.