Entertainment

Samantha roped in for Vijay's next film with Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Samantha roped in for Vijay's next film with Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 02, 2022, 08:52 pm 2 min read

This film will mark the fourth collaboration between Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It looks like Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a spree of signing new projects. If the latest reports are to be believed, she is set to share the screen space with Tamil star Vijay in his next film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. While there is no official confirmation about this latest development, the news is still making the rounds on social media. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ruth Prabhu and Vijay have collaborated in the past for successful ventures like Theri, Mersal, and Kaththi.

On the other hand, Kanagaraj and Vijay previously joined hands for the 2021 film Master, which turned out to be a blockbuster.

If the reports on this collaboration of the trio turn out to be true, the upcoming project is looking at an eventful future.

Reports Are Trisha Krishnan, Keerthy Suresh on board, too?

Meanwhile, reports have also surfaced stating that Trisha Krishnan, who played Vijay's love interest in the megahit venture Ghilli, will be part of the upcoming project. Reportedly, Keerthy Suresh will also star alongside the Bigil actor in it. Krishnan and Suresh will essay Vijay's romantic interests in different timeframes, while Ruth Prabhu will be seen as an antagonist in the yet-to-be-titled movie, say reports.

Information Anirudh Ravichander to helm music

Tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, the upcoming project is likely to have sensational music composer Anirudh Ravichander on board as its music director. Ravichander has been part of almost all of Vijay's recent films, including Beast and Master. Seven Screen Studio will be financially backing the movie. The highly-anticipated project will be rolled out once Vijay completes his ongoing commitments.

Updates Know more about Vijay and Ruth Prabhu's other projects

Vijay will be next seen in Vamshi Paidipally's Varisu, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama, around Pongal 2023 It has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, while Prakash Raj is set to play an important role. Meanwhile, Ruth Prabhu has several films in her pipeline, including the Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam, Yashoda directed by Harish Narayan and K Hari Shankar, and Kushi co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.